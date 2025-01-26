Parliamentary committee studying role of CCI in digital landscape

The Standing Committee on Finance is looking into the role of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in an evolving economy, particularly the digital landscape. “The number of challenges in the country and the big stakeholders crowding the market is a concern as it is not allowing the startups to come up,” Chairman of the committee, Member of Parliament, Bhartruhari Mahtab, told Business Standard.

The committee would delve into issues around crowding of the marketplace by big tech players and its impact it is having on startups. The panel has held one meeting so far, in which it discussed these