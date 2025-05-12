Monday, May 12, 2025 | 05:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
PhonePe records slight drop in UPI market share as April volumes fall

The decline in transactions in April comes on the back of a reduction in total UPI volumes processed on the real-time payments network

Ajinkya Kawale
May 12 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

PhonePe, the market leader in Unified Payments Interface (UPI), saw a marginal dip in its market share in April, at a time when total transaction volumes across the real-time payments ecosystem declined by 2.22 per cent.
 
The Bengaluru-based company, which is the largest on the UPI network, recorded a market share of 46.73 per cent in April. This was a decline from 47.25 per cent in March.
 
The company processed 8.36 billion transactions with a cumulative value of ₹12.05 trillion in April. This was in contrast to 8.64 billion transactions with a total value of ₹12.57 trillion in
