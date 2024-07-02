Business Standard
PM Narendra Modi to finalise 100 days agenda with secretaries post-Budget

A second senior official said a lot of the 100 days agendas will be 'milestone based' with timelines for achieving targets for social sector schemes

Narendra Modi
Asit Ranjan Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair meetings of secretaries to finalise the 100 days agenda of the government after the FY25 union budget, which is likely to be presented later this month.

“Budget proposals by each ministry have already been sent. The ministries have also finalised the 100 days agenda. The presentations by each ministry before the prime minister will start after the budget,” a senior government official said, requesting anonymity.

After the ongoing special session of Parliament, Prime Minister Modi is likely to visit Russia and Austria between July 8-10 in his first set of bilateral visits in

Narendra Modi Union budgets

First Published: Jul 02 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

