PNB Housing Finance plans to raise upto $125 mn via ECB in Q3, says CEO

In FY25, Kousgi expects the share of borrowing via ECB, NHB, NCDs, and CPs to slightly increase, while bank borrowings will come down

Girish Kousgi, PNB Housing Finance
Currently, the company’s retail loan book stands at around Rs 65,000 crore, and it is targeting 17 per cent growth in FY25 | File image

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 2:40 PM IST

Mortgage lender PNB Housing Finance is planning to raise $100 million to $125 million through External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25), Girish Kousgi, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, said.

“We have an ECB loan sanction of $125 million, which is partially availed, and we are planning for one more, amounting to between $100 million and $125 million. It should happen in another one and a half months or two months, though it might slip to the next quarter. We should have it by October,”

