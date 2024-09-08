PNB Housing Finance plans to raise upto $125 mn via ECB in Q3, says CEO

Mortgage lender PNB Housing Finance is planning to raise $100 million to $125 million through External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) in the third quarter of the financial year 2025 (Q3 FY25), Girish Kousgi, managing director and chief executive officer of the company, said.

“We have an ECB loan sanction of $125 million, which is partially availed, and we are planning for one more, amounting to between $100 million and $125 million. It should happen in another one and a half months or two months, though it might slip to the next quarter. We should have it by October,”