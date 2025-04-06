PoS transformation in progress, but business model needs a rethink

Two years ago, Worldline (India) — the Indian arm of the French payments firm — launched VABOX (Voice Alert Box): Merchants would get instant audio alerts on settlement of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) payments via QR codes in the language of their choice when customers checked out. It took the point-of-sale (PoS) device ecosystem nearly two decades to reach 10 million in deployments, whereas UPI sound boxes are at 12-14 million installations already.

“This growth trajectory is expected to continue, with sound boxes projected to reach 40 million over the next five years. We have recognised the shift. The focus