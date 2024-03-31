Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Protectionism to continue if BJP comes back to power

The commerce minister left no one in any doubt that the government will protect the domestic producers as long as they felt that it was necessary

trade, economy, protectionism, duty, tax, rate, ease of doing, export, container, import, economy, sea, business, seafarer, merchan navy
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

TNC Rajagopalan
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The new financial year 2024-25 begins today with a high probability of the Lok Sabha elections bringing back the ruling party to power with a bigger majority. Given the context, the views expressed by some ministers and experts at ‘BS Manthan’, an event organized last week by this newspaper to celebrate its 50th year, acquire greater significance.
 
The commerce minister left no one in any doubt that the government will protect the domestic producers as long as they felt that it was necessary. In a different context, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, one of the architects of economic liberalisation in the nineties,

Also Read

India limits market access in financial services to EFTA countries

India can reverse mkt access to EFTA if FDI commitments not met: Artieda

Must decentralise power from states to local authorities: Ahluwalia

Business Standard Manthan: Centre-state relations emerge as talking point

16 years, 21 rounds of talks: India-EFTA free trade agreement a reality

Apr 1, FY25: Income-tax slab to NPS, full list of updated rules from today

The RBI story: 90 and going strong

RBI may hold rate yet again to focus on inflation management: Experts

RBI to set up Digital India Trust Agency to check illegal lending apps

India's forex reserves rise by $140 mn to hit fresh peak of $642.63 bn

Topics : India EFTA trade BJP Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Montek Singh Ahluwalia Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNirmala SitharamanLok Sabha Election LiveRR vs DC Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon