PSBs log 10.6% profit growth in Q1 FY26 on treasury gains, lower provisions

Public sector banks (PSBs) posted a 10.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit in the April–June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26) on the back of a hefty rise in other income — covering treasury gains, fees, commissions, and recoveries. A decline in provisions for bad loans also supported the bottom line amid erosion in net interest income (NII) and margins.

Net profit stood at ₹44,218 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹39,974 crore a year ago. Sequentially, however, net profit fell 8.6 per cent from ₹48,370 crore in Q4 FY25, according to data compiled by the Business Standard Research