PSBs log 10.6% profit growth in Q1 FY26 on treasury gains, lower provisions

Public sector banks saw Q1 FY26 profit rise 10.6% YoY on treasury gains and lower provisions, while NII was flat as lenders passed on policy rate cuts to customers

PSBs reported a 42.4 per cent YoY growth in other income to ₹48,996 crore. However, it fell sequentially by 15.8 per cent from ₹58,186 crore in Q4 FY25.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Public sector banks (PSBs) posted a 10.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit in the April–June 2025 quarter (Q1 FY26) on the back of a hefty rise in other income — covering treasury gains, fees, commissions, and recoveries. A decline in provisions for bad loans also supported the bottom line amid erosion in net interest income (NII) and margins.
 
Net profit stood at ₹44,218 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹39,974 crore a year ago. Sequentially, however, net profit fell 8.6 per cent from ₹48,370 crore in Q4 FY25, according to data compiled by the Business Standard Research
