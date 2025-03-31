Monday, March 31, 2025 | 07:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / PSU banks invest heavily in IndusInd Bank CDs due to attractive rates

PSU banks invest heavily in IndusInd Bank CDs due to attractive rates

Market sources indicated that IndusInd Bank's fiasco may have prompted large state-owned banks to tap the CD market to raise funds for investing in IndusInd Bank's CDs

IndusInd Bank
Premium

A treasury official at a large bank said state-owned banks have majorly subscribed to IndusInd Bank CDs because of the attractive yields they had to offer.

BS Reporter
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following the disclosure that it had found discrepancies in its derivative portfolio, IndusInd Bank has aggressively tapped the certificate of deposit (CD) market to raise funds amid a flight of deposits. In March, the bank raised Rs 16,550 crore in CDs at a coupon rate of 7.75 per cent to 7.90 per cent. This is about five times higher than the average amount it typically raised from the CD market previously.
 
Incidentally, many large state-owned banks, including Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, Union Bank, and Bank of India also raised large amounts of funds via
Topics : IndusInd Bank PSU Banks Banks

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon