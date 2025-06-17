RBI Governor's remarks soothe bond market; rupee hits 2-month low

Government bond yields softened on Tuesday following dovish remarks by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra in an interview to Business Standard published today, which reduced unease over the future interest rate trajectory, said dealers.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond opened at 6.30 per cent against the previous close of 6.33 per cent. However, the yield inched up during the day as state-owned banks sold bonds at a profit, coupled with muted activity by private banks, said dealers. The benchmark yield settled at 6.32 per cent.

In the interview, Malhotra said that if the inflation