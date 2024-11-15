RBI likely to draw up road map for ECL adoption at Monday's meeting

Business Standard
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to drop broad hints for the adoption of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework at Monday’s meeting with the boards of private banks in Mumbai.
The central bank’s communication to private banks’ board secretariats has not listed the agenda for the meeting, but has only given the event flow. This includes an address by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, presentations by the central bank’s chief general managers, and an open house with executive directors.
 
A meeting between RBI and the boards of state-run banks was also expected, but the scheduling is not out
