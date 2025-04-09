Wednesday, April 09, 2025 | 07:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI proposes market based mechanism for securitization of stressed assets

RBI proposes market based mechanism for securitization of stressed assets

Currently, standard assets are securitised widely, where banks and non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) participate actively to acquire such assets

Reserve Bank of India, RBI
Premium

The securitisation of stressed assets may also involve a distinct class of facility providers – the resolution managers (ReMs) – responsible for administering resolution/recovery of the underlying stressed exposures.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 7:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday released a draft framework for the securitisation of stressed assets, aiming to repackage these assets into tradable securities with varying risk profiles. This initiative seeks to create a market for stressed assets, attracting broad investor participation, to supplement the current practice where such assets are transferred to asset reconstruction companies under the SARFAESI Act.
 
“…it is proposed to enable securitisation of stressed assets through market-based mechanisms. This is in addition to the existing ARC route under the SARFAESI Act, 2002,” said Sanjay Malhotra, governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
“…this might enable
Topics : RBI Securitisation finance sector NBFCs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon