Thursday, December 11, 2025 | 08:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / RBI revises cash credit and overdraft norms to boost monitoring, discipline

RBI revises cash credit and overdraft norms to boost monitoring, discipline

The Reserve Bank of India has introduced revised norms governing cash credit, current and overdraft accounts, aiming to give banks greater operational flexibility while strengthening credit discipline

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India today issued revised norms to provide greater flexibility to banks for opening and maintaining cash credit accounts, current accounts and overdraft accounts. These accounts are predominantly used for business and commercial transactions.
 
Why has the RBI introduced a new chapter on account maintenance?
 
The revised direction has a new chapter — Maintenance of Cash Credit Accounts, Current Accounts and Overdraft Accounts — to strengthen credit discipline and facilitate better monitoring of transactions and utilisation of funds. These accounts may be used as transaction accounts by customers, which raises concerns relating to credit monitoring by lenders.
 
 
How were the final norms shaped?
 
On October 1, 2025, RBI had released the draft directions for primarily rationalising the existing provisions. The feedback received from banks and other stakeholders has been examined and the consequent modifications have been suitably incorporated in the final directions, RBI said in a statement.

Also Read

EPFO, EPF subscribers, formal jobs, payroll data, labour market, March hiring, Labour Ministry, social security, youth employment, women workforce, net payroll additions

Goa nightclub fire exposes EPFO's massive compliance failure: Officers

life insurance, insurance

What are the best term insurance premium rates for young professionals?

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI completes bond buys, takes FY26 total to a record high of ₹3.16 trn

GST

GST 2.0 pushes eway Bill volumes to third-highest ever at 129.8 mn in Novpremium

gdp growth economy economic

ADB raises India's growth forecast by 70 bps to 7.2% on consumption boost

 
How does the RBI differentiate between cash credit and other accounts?
 
Cash credit account is operationally different from a current account or OD account, given its primary nature as a working capital facility. This is linked to the value of the borrower’s current assets. A bank may provide cash credit facilities as per the needs of the customer, without any restriction.
 
What limits apply to current and overdraft accounts?
 
A bank may maintain a current account or OD account without any restriction for customers where the aggregate exposure of the banking system to the customer is less than Rs 10 crore, RBI added.
 
How will collection accounts be treated under the revised norms?
 
Banks can maintain collection accounts, also known as current accounts or OD accounts used primarily for receipts of cash inflows of the account holder. The restricted payments and cash outflows from such accounts are subject to certain conditions.
 

More From This Section

pension system, pension

PFRDA widens pension fund investment rules to boost returns and diversity

Car Loan, market, Automible

NBFC vehicle-loan AUM to grow 16-17%, reach ₹11 trillion by FY27: Crisilpremium

Bond market, Bond Yield

Inching up: 10-year bond yield rises 14 bps since RBI's 25-bp rate cut

bank of india boi

Bank of India raises ₹2,500 crore in tier II bonds at 7.28% cut-off

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI proposes full disclosure of forex transaction costs for retail users

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Finance News finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 8:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCorona Remedies IPO AllotmentWakefit Innovations IPO Allotment Digital Ad FraudGold 2026 OutlookSBI Card's New Lounge RulesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon