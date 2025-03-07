RBI swap lowers hedging costs, may boost India Inc's overseas fundraising

The USD/INR buy-sell swaps conducted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to inject durable liquidity into the banking system have led to a decline in forward premia on USD/INR contracts, reducing hedging costs for Indian corporates seeking to borrow from overseas markets.

RBI’s buy-sell swap strategy is incentivizing corporates to raise funds abroad, which will bring incremental capital inflows and help bolster India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves. These reserves have been gradually declining as the RBI has been intervening in the forex market to curb rupee volatility.

“When the RBI conducts buy-sell swaps, forward premia decline, reducing swap costs