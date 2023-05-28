Rural bank branches saw greater activity than urban areas, bankers said. There was no shortage of other denomination currencies in bank branches, and even if there was, it was replenished quickly, bankers said. “People who are hoarding those notes are still watching the process unfold. It has to be seen how things are managed once that money starts coming in,” said a banker.

According to central banking sources, most Rs 2,000 notes were deposited the first week, while only 20 per cent was exchanged.