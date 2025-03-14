Sa-dhan seeks new MFI refinance body, calls for more equity support

Sa-dhan, the self-regulatory organisation for microfinance institutions (MFIs), has sought the setting up of a new refinancing body and greater flexibility in the India Microfinance Equity Fund (IMEF).

“We have sought a deepening of the current funding architecture available to the sector. As on date, we are dependent on banks for our funding needs, and equity is not easily available,” said a senior Sa-dhan official.

As on date, the Micro Units Development and Refinance Agency Bank (MUDRA Bank) lends at low interest rates to MFIs and non-banking financial institutions (NBFCs), which in turn finance small businesses. A suggestion has been