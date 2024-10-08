SBI-led panel against 18% GST on co-lending; submits report to FinMin

Business Standard
Says co-lending should be restricted to priority sector lending and not extended to other areas

Harsh Kumar Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 11:59 PM IST

A State Bank of India (SBI)-led committee to encourage co-lending between commercial banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) has recommended doing away with the goods and services tax (GST) of 18 per cent. 

“The SBI-led co-lending committee has submitted the report to the finance ministry, recommending that no GST should be imposed on co-lending-related activities. The report also recommends that co-lending should be restricted to priority sector lending, not extended to other areas, due to the larger associated risks,” said a person familiar with the matter.
 
In May 2024, the Department of Financial Services (DFS), a division of
