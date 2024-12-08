SBI Long Term Equity Fund: The Swiss Army knife toolkit for equity funds

SBI Long Term Equity Fund, launched in March 1993, has consistently ranked in the top 10 percentile of the equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) fund category in the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for four consecutive quarters through September 2024.

The fund’s assets under management increased from Rs 10,862 crore in September 2021 to Rs 28,733 crore in September 2024. Dinesh Balachandran has managed the fund since September 2016.

The scheme aims for long-term capital growth by investing in a portfolio of equity securities while offering tax benefits under Section 80C of the Income-Tax Act, 1961.

Consistent performance

The fund has