SBI mulls complete shift to cash-flow based assessment for SME credit

Its SME portfolio rose by 19.87 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 4.43 trillion at the end of June 2024

The non-performing assets (NPAs) in the SME book declined from 4.77 per cent in June 2023 to 3.75 per cent, according to analysts' presentation. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

State Bank of India – the country’s largest lender – is aiming for a complete shift in loans to the SME sector of up to Rs 5 crore, from collateral-based assessment to cash-flow based loans backed by credit guarantees to improve access to funds, according to its chairman C S Setty.

This will also help entice borrowers to stay with the lender, said Setty, who took charge as chairman last week.

“If you want to transition from collateral-based lending to cash-flow based credit, which is possible now, there is a need for policy and mindset changes among

