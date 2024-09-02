State Bank of India – the country’s largest lender – is aiming for a complete shift in loans to the SME sector of up to Rs 5 crore, from collateral-based assessment to cash-flow based loans backed by credit guarantees to improve access to funds, according to its chairman C S Setty.

This will also help entice borrowers to stay with the lender, said Setty, who took charge as chairman last week.

“If you want to transition from collateral-based lending to cash-flow based credit, which is possible now, there is a need for policy and mindset changes among