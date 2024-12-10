Business Standard
SC calls out gaps in IBC, calls for more oversight of creditors' committee

The recent Jet Airways' liquidation case prompted the apex court to highlight how tribunal members often lack the domain knowledge required in high-stakes insolvency matters

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

The highest court in the country recently called for significant changes to how the eight-year-old bankruptcy code is being interpreted and applied. In its recent order on the liquidation of the erstwhile Jet Airways, the Supreme Court called the case an “eye-opener” that shines a light on the deficiencies in the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The top court took a hard line on the role of all stakeholders, including creditors, applicants and adjudicating authority in the insolvency process; additionally, it suggested a need for better enforcement of the code of conduct for the Committee of Creditors (CoC).  
 
Five years
