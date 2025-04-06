Sunday, April 06, 2025 | 08:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Securitisation volumes see a slump sequentially in Q4FY25, says ICRA

Securitisation volumes see a slump sequentially in Q4FY25, says ICRA

A few players, including private banks, who securitised higher volumes in Q2 & Q3, were less active in the final quarter of the financial year, analysts and bankers said

Securitisation market booms as shadow banks diversify funding sources money investment coins
Premium

Securitisation involves pooling similar assets, such as mortgages, auto loans, or credit card debt, and then repackaging them into securities like pass through certificates (PTCs).

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2025 | 8:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Securitisation – sale of loans to investors – by lenders, including banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), crossed ₹50,000 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 2025 (Q4F25). This is a tad higher than ₹48,000 crore during the same period of FY24.
 
However, sequentially, securitisation volumes declined substantially from about ₹69,000 crore each in the second and third quarters of FY25, according to rating agency ICRA.
 
The sequential decline reflected part of an improvement in liquidity conditions.
 
A few players, including private banks, who securitised higher volumes in Q2 & Q3, were less active in the final quarter of the
Topics : Securitisation finance sector finance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon