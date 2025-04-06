Securitisation volumes see a slump sequentially in Q4FY25, says ICRA

Securitisation – sale of loans to investors – by lenders, including banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), crossed ₹50,000 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 2025 (Q4F25). This is a tad higher than ₹48,000 crore during the same period of FY24.

However, sequentially, securitisation volumes declined substantially from about ₹69,000 crore each in the second and third quarters of FY25, according to rating agency ICRA.

The sequential decline reflected part of an improvement in liquidity conditions.

A few players, including private banks, who securitised higher volumes in Q2 & Q3, were less active in the final quarter of the