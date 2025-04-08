Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 07:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / Shriram Finance eyes standalone primary dealership licence from RBI

Shriram Finance eyes standalone primary dealership licence from RBI

The RBI has been highly selective in granting PD licences. If granted, Shriram Finance will become one of the first non-bank entities to receive a PD licence in recent times

“Shriram Finance is in a silent period leading up to the earnings announcement and is unable to provide any comments,” the lender said in response to a Business Standard query. Photo: Shutterstock

Subrata PandaAnjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 7:19 PM IST

Shriram Finance, one of the largest non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) in the country, is eyeing a standalone primary dealership (PD) licence from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to underwrite auctions of government securities, according to multiple people aware of the matter.
 
The RBI has been highly selective in granting PD licences. If granted, Shriram Finance will become one of the first non-bank entities to receive a PD licence in recent times.
 
The lender last week disclosed to the exchanges that it has received RBI’s approval to acquire 100 per cent equity stake in Shriram Overseas Investments (SOIPL) from Shriram
Topics : Shriram Group RBI finance sector

