Sunday, June 01, 2025 | 10:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Signs bright for MSME sector as lending and financial stability improve

Signs bright for MSME sector as lending and financial stability improve

Issues like corporate governance, expertise in international trade and digital transformation fester

MSME, Financial Stability Report, lending, money management
premium

The stronger scaffolding — both by way of fiscal support and government policy initiatives — is being hooked into by players to step up their game

Raghu Mohan
7 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2025 | 10:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The TransUnion CIBIL and SIDBI MSME Pulse report for May has it that in FY25 credit to the sector stood at ₹35.2 trillion, up 13 per cent year-on-year. The quality of the book also improved: overall balance-level delinquencies (measured as 90-720 days-past-due, a reference to cases where the account is not current and classified as sub-standard) was at its lowest level in the last five years at 1.79 per cent, an improvement of 35 basis points. This last aspect must be read along with the support extended under the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) to
Topics : MSME Financial Stability Report lending money management
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon