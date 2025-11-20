Small finance banks' Q2FY26 profit plunged 55% on rising credit cost

Erosion in net interest income (NII) and rising credit costs from stressed assets hurt the small finance banks (SFBs) in the second quarter of the financial year (Q2 FY26). They made a net profit of ₹383 crore, down by over 55 per cent from ₹854 crore in Q2 FY25.

The lenders, however, sequentially clocked a 23.9 per cent growth in net profit, compared to ₹309 crore in Q1 FY26, according to the data compiled by BS Research Bureau for listed eight SFBs.

Their operating profit in Q2FY25 was down 15.6 per cent to ₹2,344 crore compared to the previous year