Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sovereign gold bonds help save $3.3 billion in India's gold import bill

The government launched the first SGB in November 2015, and the first two issues have matured giving significantly high tax-free returns to investors

Looking to invest? Why you should buy gold bonds from secondary market
Premium

Representational Image

Rajesh Bhayani Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2024 | 7:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In 2023-24 (FY24), the Reserve Bank of India sold sovereign gold bonds (SGBs) worth 44.3 tonnes, marking the highest-ever response to the instrument since its introduction in November 2015.

In terms of value, with SGBs valued at $3.26 billion in FY24, it is expected to save 7-8 per cent of the country’s annual import bill for the precious yellow metal.

Experts suggest that this is an opportune time for the government to implement more measures to popularise SGBs and further reduce gold import bills, which have already reached $37.86 billion in the first 10 months (April-January) of FY24.

In the

Also Read

Last date to apply for new Sovereign Gold Bond (SGB) tranche today: Details

Sovereign Gold Bond scheme 2023-24 tranche III: All your FAQs answered here

2 sovereign gold bond tranches in the offing: How do SGBs differ from GMS?

Sovereign gold bond 2023-24 tranche III opens today: Worthy investment?

Sovereign Gold Bonds 2023-24 Series IV opens today: Should you invest?

FinMin asks PSBs to ensure compliance in withdrawal from Rera accounts

Banks' lending rate hit 46-month high in Jan; for fresh deposits in Aug

Govt exempts certain payments to units in IFSC from TDS starting April 1

UPI can now be used to make payments to Nepalese merchants, says NPCI

Macrotech Developers raises Rs 3,300 crore capital through QIP route

Topics : Gold Bonds Sovereign Gold Bond Sovereign gold bonds trading Sovereign gold bonds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2024 | 7:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaha Shivratri 2024International Women's Day 2024Stock Market HolidayGold Price TodayIND vs ENG 5th Test Day 2 LIVE SCOREPM Modi | LPG cylinder pricesBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon