Home / Finance / News / Spandana Sphoorty plans to scale back operations in Kerala and Gujarat

Spandana Sphoorty plans to scale back operations in Kerala and Gujarat

Stock down 4.4 per cent on BSE; eyes 20 per cent AUM growth in FY26

Spandana said it adopted a cautious disbursement approach in FY25 as delinquencies rose during the year.

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

Micro finance institution (MFI) Spandana Sphoorty Ltd, which reported a net loss of Rs 1,035 crore in FY25, plans to scale back its operations in states such as Kerala and Gujarat, and grow cautiously in Maharashtra and Telangana to improve operational efficiency.
 
Outlining its business approach for FY26, Spandana said it is stepping back to build a sustainable model and rationalise its geographical footprint to contain operational expenditure and enhance efficiency. Other states where it will reduce its presence include Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, while it plans to grow cautiously in Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.
 
Following a sharp decline in
