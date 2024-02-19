Sensex (    %)
                        
Target for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: 40% secured loan portfolio in 3 yrs

The bank's capital adequacy ratio saw an impact of 80 basis points after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) decision to increase the risk weight on personal, unsecured, and other loans

The net interest margin of Ujjivan SFB was 8.8 per cent, lower than 9.4 per cent in the year-ago period due to increased costs and elevated interest rates

Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) is planning to boost its secured loan portfolio to 40 per cent within three years, supported by revamped strategies across its business.

Ittira Davis, managing director and chief executive officer of the Bengaluru-headquartered lender, shared this goal in an interaction with Business Standard.

The current secured portfolio of the lender stands at 28.3 per cent.

Commenting on the expansion of the secured loan portfolio, Davis said, “In three years, we want to see our secured portfolio at 40 per cent, from where it is today. Affordable housing has been the primary contributor to the growth

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 7:20 PM IST

