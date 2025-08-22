Friday, August 22, 2025 | 12:18 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Transfer-pricing cases under MAP take longer to resolve in India

Transfer-pricing cases under MAP take longer to resolve in India

OECD data shows higher timelines and heavier volumes than peer economies

transfer pricing provisions, associated enterprise definition, draft Income Tax Bill 2025, beneficial ownership tax rule, intra-group transactions India, house property income taxation, pre-construction interest deduction, Income Tax Act associated e
premium

India has historically recorded among the highest volumes of transfer pricing cases globally

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taxpayers — typically foreign companies — seeking to appeal excess tax demands through a key dispute resolution mechanism face longer timelines in India than in many peer economies.
   
Transfer pricing cases under the mutual agreement procedure (MAP) take an average of 35.8 months to close in India, according to the latest international data (2023) from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). Comparable timelines range from 19.3 months to 29.3 months in countries such as China, the US, Germany, South Africa, and Japan. India also handles a relatively high number of such cases.
   
Transfer pricing
Topics : mine transfer charge tax disputes tax
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon