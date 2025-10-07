Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Finance / News / UIDAI to authorise Aadhaar face authentication for financial transactions

UIDAI to authorise Aadhaar face authentication for financial transactions

Abhishek Kumar Singh, who was part of a panel discussion at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, added that the NPCI is on board with this approach

Singh said that while UIDAI has given a nod for the use of the Aadhaar face authentication system, banks now need to join the ecosystem. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 5:56 PM IST

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) may soon enable the Aadhaar-based face authentication system for high-value financial transactions, said a senior executive from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).
 
“We have the world’s largest biometric database, and we strongly advocate the use of face authentication as a modality in multi-factor authentication,” said Abhishek Kumar Singh, deputy director general (authentication and verification division), UIDAI.
 
Singh, who was part of a panel discussion at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, added that the NPCI is on board with this approach. “Happy to inform you that NPCI is on board with this
