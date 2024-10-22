Business Standard
Union Bank to decide on raising up to Rs 10K cr for growth in next quarter

Retains loan growth guidance of 11-13% despite slow capex

Union Bank

Abhijit Lele
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 8:29 PM IST

Union Bank of India will take a call in the next quarter on raising fresh capital of up to Rs 10,000 crore to support business growth.

The public sector lender has already complied with regulatory norms to have at least 25 per cent public holding in share capital, and the fresh capital will be for meeting growth requirements. The actual fund raise will depend on market conditions, A Manimekhalai, managing director and chief executive, said in a post-results media interaction.

The government of India's stake stood at 74.76 per cent at the end of September 2024. The bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 17.13 per cent, with Tier-1 at 15.23 per cent as of September 2024. Its current capital adequacy, just over 17 per cent, is sufficient for one year of growth, the bank indicated.
 

In FY24, Union Bank raised equity capital of Rs 8,000 crore through a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

While the current credit growth of 9.6 per cent is below the industry growth of about 13 per cent, the bank has maintained its guidance of 11-13 per cent for FY25, backed by a sanctioned loan pipeline of Rs 75,000 crore. Proposals worth Rs 39,000 crore are in the pipeline for approval.

Manimekhalai said corporate loan growth was muted as the steady pick-up in capital expenditure (capex) had not materialised. Additionally, the bank has let go of low-yielding advances. The bank has focused on the retail, agriculture, and MSME (RAM) segments to grow its loan book. The share of RAM to corporate loans was 57:43 per cent, though the bank aims for a 55:45 share. The second half, being a busy season, is expected to see an increase in capex and credit demand, she added.

The effect of new guidelines for accounting and auditing of treasury books is expected to continue in the remaining part of FY25. Now, the penalty on loans is not considered interest income but is treated as a charge and part of non-interest income. The impact of the revision in rules was 11 basis points.

Its net interest income (NII) shrank by 0.87 per cent year-on-year to Rs 9,047 crore in Q2 FY25, compared to Rs 9,126 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Sequentially, NII declined by 3.88 per cent from Rs 9,412 crore in Q1 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) shrank by 28 basis points (bps) to 2.90 per cent in Q2 FY25, compared to 3.18 per cent in Q2 FY24. Sequentially, NIM was down by 15 bps, compared to 3.05 per cent in Q1 FY25.

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 8:28 PM IST

