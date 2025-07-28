UPI payments through biometrics likely soon; PIN may become optional

Unified Payments Interface (UPI) users may soon be able to authenticate transactions using biometrics, such as facial recognition and fingerprints, as an alternative to entering a personal identification number (PIN), according to industry players.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is preparing to roll out this update to UPI, which is expected to enhance security and convenience. The move comes amid growing concerns around PIN theft and fraud and at a time when UPI accounts for over 80 per cent of digital transactions in the country.

Sources confirmed that the NPCI, which has been working on the feature for