Sensex (0.63%)
69296.14 + 431.02
Nifty (0.81%)
20855.10 + 168.30
Nifty Midcap (0.47%)
44122.90 + 204.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.27%)
6716.50 + 18.00
Nifty Bank (1.25%)
47012.25 + 580.85
Heatmap

Vested expands alternative assets portfolio, adds P2P lending, bonds

Vested offers a curated selection of listed corporate and govt bonds, with corporate bonds rated A and above, and government bonds backed by the govt, offering 9-12%

rupee, loan, indian rupee

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Digital investment platform Vested on Tuesday said it is expanding its alternative investment portfolio by offering of Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending via Vested Edge, and INR (Indian Rupee) bonds and solar projects via Vested Solar.

With its solar offering, Vested is looking to give individuals the opportunity to earn while helping India transition to clean energy, company statement said.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Through Vested Solar, investors can own solar panels in rooftop projects and earn 10-13 per cent rate of return from the electricity generated over the panel's lifetime.

The INR bonds offer another alternate fixed income investment opportunity to Vested customers.

Vested offers a curated selection of listed corporate and government bonds, with corporate bonds rated A and above, and government bonds backed by the Indian government, offering 9-12 per cent returns.

Vested Edge allows investors to add P2P lending to their alternative fixed income portfolio, offering potential returns of up to 12 per cent.

Unlike other platforms, Vested Edge helps investors minimise risk by helping them automatically distribute their investments across multiple Reserve Bank of India-regulated P2P platforms, starting with two such platforms: Faircent and Lendbox, it stated.
 
Since the RBI's 2017 regulations, P2P lending has witnessed significant growth in India, with projections estimating a market size of USD 10 billion by 2026.

"Vested expands its alternative asset portfolio by offering investors easy access to peer-to-peer (P2P) lending via Vested Edge, bonds via INR Bonds, and solar projects via Vested Solar," it stated.

"We are excited to add additional alternative assets to our existing US investing offering. We believe that alternative assets are the future," Vested CEO Viram Shah said in the statement.

Over the next decade, "our investment portfolios will look very different from what they do today with investors participating in multiple assets like bonds, solar, P2P lending, real estate, global stocks and more, along with traditional mutual funds, FDs and gold", Shah stated.

Also Read

Sales of solar energy kits rise to 5.2 mn globally in second half of 2022

When P2P platforms act like deposit-taking NBFCs

Rooftop solar potential could be critical to energy transition in India

Motorola Edge 40 Neo review: Solid contender in midrange smartphone segment

First Solar to invest billions of dollars in India's solar panel production

No of MFI loans extended by lenders dips in Q2, average ticket sizes grow

'Microfinance loan portfolio stands at Rs 3.76 trn at end of Q2FY24'

FinMin gave Rs 10,000 crore advance for MGNREGS from contingency fund: Govt

Kirloskar Group's NBFC aims to add Rs 800 crore to AUM by March 2024

Banks write off Rs 10.5 trn in 5 yrs, NPA recovery worth Rs 7.1 trn: FinMin


We chose to add these three assets first, based on their market potential over the next 10 years and the safety guardrails inherent in these assets relative to other alternative assets, he said.

All in all, the company will continue working towards helping Indian investors diversify with ease, it stated.

Along with the new asset classes, the company has also launched its Vested Academy, which provides comprehensive information on alternative assets so that investors can make informed decisions. 
Topics : Peer-To-Peer Lending Bonds solar

First Published: Dec 05 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGTA 6 Trailer launchAnimal Movie Box Office Collection Day 3Delhi AQI TodayBihar Board Exam Dates 2024India vs Australia Playing 11Gold-Silver Price TodayCyclone Michaung

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh BaghelAssembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon