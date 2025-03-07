Women's financial inclusion has a North India problem; large states trail

Women have made some gains in financial participation, according to two reports released ahead of International Women’s Day on March 8. They show increased exposure to investments in mutual funds and borrowings from banks, but future progress may be affected by regional imbalances.

The size of the average female investment account has grown at 23 per cent compared to 5 per cent for men over five years, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) report with Crisil Intelligence ‘The Sahi Journey AMFI-Crisil Factbook 2025’. The number of women looking to borrow capital tripled between 2019 and 2024,