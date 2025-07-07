Wooing depositors: PSBs waiving minimum account balance penalties

To retain existing depositors and attract new ones amid competition for deposits, state-owned banks are waiving penalties for not maintaining the minimum monthly average balance (MAB) in savings accounts, senior bankers told Business Standard.

Such banks, including Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, and Punjab National Bank, have removed charges on the shortfall in maintaining the MAB.

Bankers said this move was expected to help lenders get deposits, especially from low-income groups, which often struggle to maintain the minimum balance.

This comes at a time when interest rates on both savings accounts and fixed deposits have been reduced, following