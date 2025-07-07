Monday, July 07, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wooing depositors: PSBs waiving minimum account balance penalties

Wooing depositors: PSBs waiving minimum account balance penalties

May raise risk of increasing dormant accounts in the system

Bankers said this move was expected to help lenders get deposits, especially from low-income groups, which often struggle to maintain the minimum balance. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Anupreksha Jain Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 11:28 PM IST

To retain existing depositors and attract new ones amid competition for deposits, state-owned banks are waiving penalties for not maintaining the minimum monthly average balance (MAB) in savings accounts, senior bankers told Business Standard. 
Such banks, including Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, Canara Bank, and Punjab National Bank, have removed charges on the shortfall in maintaining the MAB. 
Bankers said this move was expected to help lenders get deposits, especially from low-income groups, which often struggle to maintain the minimum balance. 
This comes at a time when interest rates on both savings accounts and fixed deposits have been reduced, following
