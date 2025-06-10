Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 11:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Zero-coupon bonds struggle to retain investor demand amid mkt trend shifts

Zero-coupon bonds struggle to retain investor demand amid mkt trend shifts

Monetary-policy easing, an abundant liquidity infusion, and a cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the recent monetary policy review weighed on bond yields

A zero-coupon bond is issued at a deep discount and redeemed at its full face value upon maturity, with the profit being the difference between the purchase price and the maturity value.

Anjali KumariSubrata Panda Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 11:38 PM IST

Zero-coupon bonds (ZCBs), also known as deep-discount bonds that do not guarantee periodic interest payment, are struggling to retain the investor demand seen in the second half last year. 
Monetary-policy easing, an abundant liquidity infusion, and a cut in the cash reserve ratio (CRR) cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the recent monetary policy review weighed on bond yields, particularly those of short-duration bonds. 
The yield spread between the three-year government bond and the benchmark 10-year bond has increased more than four-fold to 61 basis points (bps), as against 15 bps at the start of the financial
