A safe home: How to prevent injurious falls, manage risks

US President Joe Biden is "fine" after tripping and falling over at an event in Colorado, news reports said quoting White House officials.
Biden, who is USA's oldest serving president at 80, was helped back onto his feet and appeared to be unhurt after Thursday's fall. "I got sandbagged!" he joked to reporters later.
The news about Biden should draw attention to injurious or fatal falls, particularly among the elderly. WHO estimates there are some 684,000 fatal falls occur each year, making it the second leading cause of unintentional injury after road traffic mishaps.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or