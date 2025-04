Inflows into sector and thematic (S&T) funds fell sharply from around ₹5,711.6 crore in February 2025 to about ₹170.1 crore in March 2025 — a decline of 97 per cent. With many such funds underperforming, investors need to assess whether to remain invested or exit.

The primary driver has been weak market performance. “The Nifty’s sharp fall from its peak of 26,277 in September 2024 to around 22,000 in early March 2025 spooked investors,” says VK