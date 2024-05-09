Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

All that glitters: Traditional jewellery gets a touch of modern design

Ornaments retain their impression of antiquity without being flashy or cumbersome to wear

Gold, Gold jewellery
Premium

Traditional Indian jewellery is getting a makeover. (File photo)

Namrata Kohli New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Traditional jewellery has a modern spin: Ornaments are light and reasonably priced. “The designs are much better, with the advent of technology. They (ornaments) are unique, affordable and come mostly in antique finish and not very in the face yellow gold look or bling," says Anshika Vohra, a young bride in Gurugram.

Every Indian household has jewellery: As part of tradition and culture, as investment and as a style statement. “It is a marker of my cultural identity, heritage, social status and also has religious significance such as my mangal sutra, toe rings, and nose rings invoke auspiciousness and protection.
Topics : Jewellery sales Indian weddings Gold

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGSEB HSC 12 Results DeclaredTCS CEO Krithivasan SalaryIndegene IPOIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon