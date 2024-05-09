All that glitters: Traditional jewellery gets a touch of modern design

Traditional jewellery has a modern spin: Ornaments are light and reasonably priced. “The designs are much better, with the advent of technology. They (ornaments) are unique, affordable and come mostly in antique finish and not very in the face yellow gold look or bling," says Anshika Vohra, a young bride in Gurugram.

Every Indian household has jewellery: As part of tradition and culture, as investment and as a style statement. “It is a marker of my cultural identity, heritage, social status and also has religious significance such as my mangal sutra, toe rings, and nose rings invoke auspiciousness and protection.