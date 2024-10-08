Perks galore: Amex Platinum Card gets luxe upgrade, fees hiked to Rs 77,880

American Express India on Tuesday unveiled a revamped suite of benefits for its Consumer Platinum Card, offering cardholders an enhanced premium experience. The new features cater to the evolving needs of today's discerning travelers and consumers.
Key Enhancements:
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Increased Annual Value: The Platinum Card now provides a cumulative value of over Rs 450,000 annually, including an incremental value of over Rs 1,40,000.
Elite-Tier Memberships: Cardholders can enjoy access to exclusive elite-tier memberships, providing additional privileges and perks.
Enhanced Rewards: The card offers enhanced rewards across various categories, including travel, dining, and everyday purchases.
Annual fees:
More From This Section
Platinum Card now has an annual fee of Rs 77,800 ( including applicable taxes). For Platinum Card Members who opened accounts prior to October 8, 2024, the new annual fee will take effect on those Card Members’ annual renewal dates. Earlier the annual fees including taxes stood at Rs 70,800 including taxes
Eligibility:
Eligibility:
- To apply for the American Express Platinum Card, you must meet the following criteria:
- Age: Be over 18 years old.
- Employment Status: Be employed or self-employed.
- Annual Income: Have a personal annual income of Rs 25 lakh or more if employed, or Rs 15 lakh or more if self-employed.
- Business Duration: If self-employed, your company must have been operating for at least 12 months.
- Credit History: Have a good credit history with no payment defaults.
- Residential Address: Have a current residential address in India.
- Bank Account: Maintain a savings or current account with an Indian or multinational bank.
- Residential Status: Be a resident of India as defined by the Income Tax Act.
- Note: The Platinum Card is currently issued in select cities in India. These include Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Pune, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Indore, Coimbatore, Chandigarh/Tricity, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodra, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Ernakulam, Vijaywada, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Nagpur, Nasik, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Cuttack & Vizag subject to conditions
Key Highlights of the Enhanced Platinum Card:
· Welcome Gift worth up to Rs 60,000: Significant enhancement in the welcome gift, increased from Rs 45,000 to Rs 60,000 (Taj Hotels/Postcard Hotels/Luxe Gift Card)
· Three New Elite Memberships: Three new complimentary memberships with Accor Plus Traveller, The Postcard Sunshine Club - Platinum, and I Prefer Titanium, which complement existing elite memberships – Mariott Bonvoy™ Gold Elite, Hilton Honors Elite Gold, Radisson Rewards Premium, and Taj Epicure Plus - offering exclusive privileges, including luxury hotel stays, dining discounts, and personalized services, enhancing Card Members’ travel and lifestyle experiences globally.
· Upon renewing their Card membership each year, Card Members will receive annual renewal benefits worth up to Rs 35,000. These benefits include access to premium offers, and discounts.
· Complimentary digital subscriptions to The Wall Street Journal+Mint, Vogue, Conde Nast Traveler, SonyLiv Premium and Disney+ Hotstar as part of Ace by Times Prime
· Instant cashback of up to Rs 8,000, each time Card Members shop for the latest Apple products, whether online at apple.com or in-store.
· Third night complimentary at The LaLiT with savings worth up to Rs 30,000 upon booking two consecutive club room or suite nights, at The LaLiT Hotels.
· 1+1 Movie Tickets with PVR INOX
In addition to these benefits, Card Members also continue to have access to existing benefits, services and rewards, including:
· Unlimited access to over 1,300 airport lounges globally.
· One-Year Complimentary Memberships on Dining Apps: Access to Zomato and EazyDiner for exclusive dining deals.
· Flexible rewards points that never expire.
· Complimentary access to premier golf courses.
· Insurance coverage of up to Rs 5 crore, including overseas medical insurance worth $50,000.
· Global Servicing and exclusive benefits and discounts at luxury Taj and Oberoi hotels globally.
"For over four decades, the Platinum Card has been a symbol of distinction and excellence in the premium card membership category, said Puneet Bhatia, Vice President, Acquisition and Product Management, American Express Banking Corp. India. “With this latest refresh, we are elevating the experience to meet the aspirations of a new generation of Card Members by offering new elite-tier memberships, enhanced rewards and exclusive experiences, that reflect their dynamic lifestyles.”