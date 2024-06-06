Avocado to Medjool dates: Exotic fruits that Indians can't stop eating

Exotic fruits like the dragon fruit in the image are selling well in India. (Stock photo)

Vibrant pink dragon fruit, horned kiwano, hairy Rambutan: These are names of exotic fruits that Indians can’t have enough of, no matter the price.

“Recently, a colleague treated us to Uzbekistan plums – they were delicious and I have never eaten anything like them,” says Parag Nagpal, a journalist in Delhi.

Chayanika, who is 14 and studies in a school, “relishes” exotic fruits and his father is happy buying because he “finds solace in the idea that it helps him replace junk food like chocolates.”

Fruits are part of a balanced diet and a source of essential minerals and vitamins.