Avoid drastic shift away from large-cap, into mid-, small-cap funds

According to year-to-date data available up to the end of July, investor preference has swung away from large-cap funds and towards mid-cap and small-cap funds. Large-cap funds have witnessed outflows of Rs 3,258 crore, while mid-cap and small-cap funds have attracted Rs 11,932 crore and Rs 22,040 crore, respectively, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Market experts recommend that investors avoid getting swayed by recent performance trends and instead focus on an allocation that aligns with their risk appetite.