Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.28%)
65252.34 -180.96
Nifty (-0.29%)
19386.70 -57.30
Nifty Midcap (0.24%)
38789.00 + 94.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.32%)
5437.70 -17.60
Nifty Bank (0.04%)
44496.20 + 17.15
Heatmap

Avoid drastic shift away from large-cap, into mid-, small-cap funds

Stick to strategic allocation; keep tactical deviations within a narrow range

mutual funds, MFs
Premium

Karthik Jerome
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2023 | 7:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

According to year-to-date data available up to the end of July, investor preference has swung away from large-cap funds and towards mid-cap and small-cap funds. Large-cap funds have witnessed outflows of Rs 3,258 crore, while mid-cap and small-cap funds have attracted Rs 11,932 crore and Rs 22,040 crore, respectively, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

Market experts recommend that investors avoid getting swayed by recent performance trends and instead focus on an allocation that aligns with their risk appetite.

Also Read

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Cost inflation index for LTCG tax stands 5.13% higher in FY24 YoY

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

Debt mutual funds or FDs: What should you pick given RBI status quo?

Finance Bill: How will new Mutual Fund rules impact investors from April 1?

Business ideas under 3 lakh: Here's how you can set up your own business

Fund pick: HDFC Short Term Debt Fund

Chart: Corporate fixed deposits offered by various companies

Filmmakers, exhibitors have to keep pushing the envelope: Ajay Bijli

Indians slowly gaining footing in planning for retirement: Survey

Topics : Mutual Funds industry Personal Finance

First Published: Aug 24 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 | Pragyan RoverStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesDream Girl 2Bharat NCAPGoogle DoodleIBPS RRB PO Result 2023 DeclaredChandrayaan-3 World Reaction

Companies News

E-commerce firm Meesho aims to digitise 10 mn small businesses by 2027Bharat NCAP: India's own car assessment programme; to commence from oct

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Chandrayaan-3 lands softly on moon's surface, here's how the world reactedChandrayaan-3: After landing on Moon, here's what Pragyan rover will do now

Economy News

Rupee appreciates 25 paise to 82.47 against US dollar amid foreign inflowsDiesel exports to Singapore set for highs in Aug, drop for Europe: Trade
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon