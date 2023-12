Investors keen to invest in stocks but worried about short-term volatility should consider investing in a Balanced Advantage Fund (BAF), also known as Dynamic Asset Allocation (DAA) Fund. The New Fund Offer (NFO) of Bajaj FinServ Balanced Advantage Fund is on currently, while the SAMCO Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund will begin shortly.

According to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi) data), 29 funds together have assets under management (AUM) of Rs 2.12 lakh crore in this category.