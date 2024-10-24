Battery, range, charging time: What customers must check in electric cars

A global shift toward electric vehicles (EV) will have "far-reaching" impacts on investment, production, international trade and employment, said the International Monetary Fund this week as part of its update to global economic growth forecasts.

reported earlier this year. As battery prices are projected to reduce and the charging network improves, more Indians are buying EVs. Nationwide sales of such vehicles grew 19 per cent in the first half of 2024-25, rising to 836,621 units from 702,013 in the same period a year ago, Business Standardearlier this year.

Tata Motors sells the most number of electric cars in India and