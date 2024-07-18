Billionaires' wish: Concierge companies rise to serve India's richest

The billionaire clients of luxury concierge service companies are demanding. One such client held a private elephant polo match starring professional players for a birthday celebration, said the lifestyle manager of one such company.

Want to book tickets to a music concert or go on a travel holiday tailored for you? Perhaps you want a new wardrobe but don’t have the time to shop. Concierge service providers do such tasks for India’s rich and busy, assisting them and fulfilling their requests.

“Concierge services have grown phenomenally after Covid-19,” said Mishti Bose, chief executive officer (CEO) of Quintessentially