Branded and bottled: Why mineral water is the new good health trend

Spring water is healthy and has minerals that tap may not have. (File photo)

Mineral water is the healthiest: It comes from natural underground reservoirs and springs and has a higher mineral content of calcium, magnesium, and potassium.

“If you believe your body is the most expensive real estate that you will ever own on the planet, then water should be the most valuable asset that you put into your body because 60 per cent of your body is made up of water,” says Ryan Fernando, a celebrity lifestyle and wellness coach whose clients include cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Aamir Khan.

Fernando says mineral water helps high-performing individuals but otherwise “the entire human