Breathe easy: Here is how to get the apt air purifier for your home

Large parts of Northern India for weeks are choking on toxic air, coughing, wheezing and complaining. No wonder then that sales of air purifiers are rising in India, a country which last year had 14 of the 20 most polluted cities in the world.
"I feel super energetic as soon as I reach my office in Gurugram — the quality of poor air outside makes one so lethargic otherwise," says Ashwin Baruah, who works in a Gurugram-based e-commerce company that recently installed a YOGa Clean Air Solutions purifier at its premises. The purifier shows that the air quality index (AQI) is ‘good’ in Baruah’s office when it is 'hazardous' outside, according to pollution trackers.
After battling the coronavirus