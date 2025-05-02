Builder liable for giving possession without occupancy certificate: NCDRC

The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has held Faridabad-based Hamilton Heights liable for deficiency in service and unfair trade practice for handing over possession of a flat without securing the occupancy certificate (OC). The case underscores the need for buyers to ensure the OC is obtained before taking possession.

What is an occupancy certificate?

An occupancy certificate (OC), issued by the planning authority, confirms that a building complies with approved plans. In Gurugram, for instance, it is issued by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) or the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.

“For homebuyers, it serves as proof that