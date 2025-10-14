Bull run in silver: Avoid large lump-sum bets after massive rally

Silver recently touched ₹1.73 lakh per kilogram in India and $51.70 per troy ounce in the international market. Silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are up 85 per cent over the past year. As with any bull run, the surge has sparked a rush of speculative buying. Here are a few common mistakes investors should avoid in this rally.

Ignoring volatility and fundamentals

Silver tends to be far more volatile than other assets. “Silver’s dual role as both a safe-haven asset and an industrial metal makes it highly sensitive to macroeconomic shifts — from inflation expectations and interest rates to industrial demand