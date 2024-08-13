Business Standard
Business class for Rs 5555: Star Air's Independence Day sale ends in 2 days

Economy fares start at just Rs 1999 and business class fares begin at Rs 5555.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 1:25 PM IST

Regional carrier Star Air's special Independent Freedom sale, which runs from 5 August to 15 August, is offering travelers incredible discounts on both economy and business class fares.

Passengers can indulge in Star Air's luxurious business class experience, featuring spacious seating, gourmet meals, and personalized service.
Even in economy, travelers will enjoy ample legroom and ergonomic design for a relaxing journey.   

With the Freedom Sale, exceptional travel experiences become more accessible.  Economy fares start at just Rs 1999 and business class fares begin at Rs 5555. These fares are valid for travel from August 6th to October 30th, giving passengers ample time to plan their trips.

“We are thrilled to present the Independence Day Freedom Sale  to our valued customers,” said  Mannu Anand, VP-Commercial of Star Air. “This sale is our way of commemorating this significant day in India’s history and providing our passengers with an opportunity to travel affordably and comfortably across our network.”

To avail of this offer, passengers are encouraged to visit www.starair.in from 5th to 15th August 2024 and book their tickets at the promotional rate. Seats are limited, so early booking is advised to secure your preferred travel dates.

Currently operating flights to 22 destinations across India, Star Air  has been awarded 40 new routes under the centre’s UDAN 5.0 scheme.

