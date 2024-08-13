Business class for Rs 5555: Star Air's Independence Day sale ends in 2 days

Regional carrier Star Air's special Independent Freedom sale, which runs from 5 August to 15 August, is offering travelers incredible discounts on both economy and business class fares.

Passengers can indulge in Star Air's luxurious business class experience, featuring spacious seating, gourmet meals, and personalized service.

Even in economy, travelers will enjoy ample legroom and ergonomic design for a relaxing journey.

With the Freedom Sale, exceptional travel experiences become more accessible. Economy fares start at just Rs 1999 and business class fares begin at Rs 5555. These fares are valid for travel from August 6th to October 30th, giving passengers ample time to plan their trips.