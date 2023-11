Buying gold this Diwali? Options for investment and their tax implications

Looking to buy a house or car this Diwali? Here are various offers by banks

Explained: India emerges as global leader in the number of IPOs in 2023

FAQs: How much gold you can buy without PAN, Aadhaar? How to check purity?

10% off on flights: What AU Small Finance Bank's travel credit card offers

Breast cancer strikes younger Indian women at an alarming rate: Study

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

Over 6 of every 10 cancer deaths in Indian women were preventable: Lancet

Cancer cases up 79% among under-50 in past 30 years, reveals study

England's NHS introduces 7-minute 'under the skin' cancer treatment

November 7 is National Cancer Awareness Day. An estimated 2.7 million people had cancer in 2020. About 1.39 million new patients are registered each year and 0.85 million succumb to it annually. One in nine Indians is at a risk of developing cancer by the age of 75 (data source: cancerindia.org.in). Given these stark statistics, it is important to buy adequate protection against this ailment.

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com