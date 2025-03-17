Monday, March 17, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Choosing the right tax savers: Align with risk appetite, assets, and goals

Choosing the right tax savers: Align with risk appetite, assets, and goals

Unit linked insurance plans (Ulips) and the National Pension System (NPS) can have varied risk levels, depending on their equity-debt mix

tax saving
Premium

Existing asset allocation also matters. Investors overweight on equities may make incremental investments in fixed income, and vice versa

Himali Patel
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With 13 days left to make tax-saving investments for 2024-25, investors face numerous options and the pressure of an impending deadline. Salespersons’ aggressive tactics further compound their difficulties.
 
Key considerations
 
Risk appetite: Different tax-saving instruments carry varying levels of risk. “Low-risk options include Public Provident Fund (PPF), Employees Provident Fund (EPF), tax-saving fixed deposits, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, which provide stable but moderate returns,” says Suresh Surana, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant.
 
Unit linked insurance plans (Ulips) and the National Pension System (NPS) can have varied risk levels, depending on their equity-debt mix. Equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) are completely equity-oriented.
 
“While
Topics : Employees Provident Fund insurance plans tax-savings funds Personal Finance

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon