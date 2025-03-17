Choosing the right tax savers: Align with risk appetite, assets, and goals

With 13 days left to make tax-saving investments for 2024-25, investors face numerous options and the pressure of an impending deadline. Salespersons’ aggressive tactics further compound their difficulties.

Key considerations

Risk appetite: Different tax-saving instruments carry varying levels of risk. “Low-risk options include Public Provident Fund (PPF), Employees Provident Fund (EPF), tax-saving fixed deposits, and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana, which provide stable but moderate returns,” says Suresh Surana, a Mumbai-based chartered accountant.

Unit linked insurance plans (Ulips) and the National Pension System (NPS) can have varied risk levels, depending on their equity-debt mix. Equity-linked savings schemes (ELSS) are completely equity-oriented.

“While